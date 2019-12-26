$29.09 Million in Sales Expected for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) will post $29.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $30.94 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported sales of $30.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year sales of $112.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $113.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $128.60 million, with estimates ranging from $117.00 million to $135.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.80). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.53 million.

KRP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

KRP opened at $16.94 on Thursday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $396.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

