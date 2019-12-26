$35.75 Million in Sales Expected for TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) will report sales of $35.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.70 million and the highest is $35.80 million. TechTarget posted sales of $31.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year sales of $133.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.70 million to $133.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $147.30 million, with estimates ranging from $146.70 million to $147.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.60 million.

TTGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

In other TechTarget news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,257 shares in the company, valued at $295,196.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 43,826 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $1,117,124.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,071 shares of company stock worth $5,418,351 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter worth $8,500,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 425,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,034,000 after buying an additional 367,159 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,176,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,592,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 1,015.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 115,968 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TechTarget stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.66. 1,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $748.44 million, a P/E ratio of 59.24 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.67.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

