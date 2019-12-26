$416.14 Million in Sales Expected for Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) will announce sales of $416.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $409.20 million to $423.07 million. Century Aluminum reported sales of $486.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Century Aluminum.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.07 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

CENX traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,345. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $673.79 million, a P/E ratio of -55.43 and a beta of 1.98.

In related news, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 15,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $127,439.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 22,693 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $177,459.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,416,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,250,000 after acquiring an additional 195,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,463,000 after buying an additional 642,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,473,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,622 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 686,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 237,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 684,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 28,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

