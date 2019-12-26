$551.67 Million in Sales Expected for Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) will report sales of $551.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $463.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $639.91 million. Spire posted sales of $602.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spire.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.88 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SR. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth about $2,372,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Spire by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Spire by 3,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Spire by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

SR opened at $82.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.11. Spire has a twelve month low of $70.53 and a twelve month high of $88.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.