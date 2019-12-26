$67.51 Million in Sales Expected for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will report $67.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.42 million to $67.60 million. Radware reported sales of $63.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full year sales of $252.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $252.13 million to $252.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $274.87 million, with estimates ranging from $274.74 million to $275.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Radware had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $62.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Radware’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RDWR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Radware from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Radware from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Radware by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Radware by 167.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 14,230 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Radware in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Radware by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Radware by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RDWR stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.67. 8,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,171. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average is $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. Radware has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

