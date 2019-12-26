$8.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will report $8.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.39 billion. Plains All American Pipeline posted sales of $8.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year sales of $32.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.91 billion to $33.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $31.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.92 billion to $35.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plains All American Pipeline.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

Plains All American Pipeline stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.11. 70,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,651,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.97. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 313,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 88,828 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,724,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 94,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at $1,006,000. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

See Also: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.