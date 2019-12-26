$90.02 Million in Sales Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to report sales of $90.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.10 million and the lowest is $89.40 million. CECO Environmental posted sales of $93.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year sales of $342.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $341.90 million to $343.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $369.80 million, with estimates ranging from $368.20 million to $372.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $85.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.53 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 2.96%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CECE shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CECO Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of CECE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,360. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $272.43 million, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 102.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 3,401.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 13,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

