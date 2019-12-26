Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Shares Up 8%

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) were up 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.95 and last traded at $11.95, approximately 603,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,082,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $3.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $771.85 million, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.69.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. Analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

