Aergo Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.23 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. Aergo has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and $1.23 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aergo token can currently be bought for $0.0257 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, GOPAX and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Aergo has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aergo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013587 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00182270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.01229514 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00118853 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aergo

Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,934,838 tokens. The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io.

Aergo Token Trading

Aergo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.