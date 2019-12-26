Aeron (ARN) Price Reaches $0.13

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Radar Relay, HitBTC and Bit-Z. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and $2.56 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeron Profile

Aeron was first traded on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero.

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Tidex, Bit-Z, Radar Relay, IDAX, Kucoin, Coinrail, Mercatox, Binance, Gate.io, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

