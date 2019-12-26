AES (NYSE:AES) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.98

AES Corp (NYSE:AES)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.98 and last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 482553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AES presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.51.

Get AES alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. AES had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AES. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AES by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 159,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 49,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in AES by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in AES by 116.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in AES by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 72,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile (NYSE:AES)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.