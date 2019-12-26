AgaveCoin (AGVC) Price Hits $0.0469 on Exchanges

AgaveCoin (CURRENCY:AGVC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last seven days, AgaveCoin has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. AgaveCoin has a total market capitalization of $18.34 million and approximately $15,520.00 worth of AgaveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AgaveCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0469 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, SouthXchange and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AgaveCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00183051 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.01226628 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025250 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00119194 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AgaveCoin Token Profile

AgaveCoin’s total supply is 35,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,619,593 tokens. AgaveCoin’s official website is www.agavecoin.org. AgaveCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AgaveCoin Token Trading

AgaveCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AgaveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AgaveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AgaveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AgaveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AgaveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.