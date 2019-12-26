AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIQUY. Citigroup raised shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR stock opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIQUY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 95,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,692,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,268,000 after purchasing an additional 21,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

