Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Transport Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $366.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.72 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 9,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,427,804.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt sold 7,864 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $192,274.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $489,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,770 shares of company stock valued at $986,969 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1,773.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.