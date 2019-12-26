Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) Trading 6.1% Higher

Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) shares traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.59 and last traded at $19.58, 187,110 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 241,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

AKCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Akcea Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Akcea Therapeutics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akcea Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.26.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.21. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 50.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $20.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Akcea Therapeutics Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 24.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,601,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,565,000 after purchasing an additional 311,366 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $4,535,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $949,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Akcea Therapeutics by 23.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 42,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Akcea Therapeutics by 305.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

About Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA)

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

