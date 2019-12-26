Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) CEO Acquires $27,480.00 in Stock

Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) CEO Suhail A. Shaikh acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $27,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alcentra Capital stock opened at $9.14 on Thursday. Alcentra Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74.

Get Alcentra Capital alerts:

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 million. Alcentra Capital had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 27.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alcentra Capital Corp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Alcentra Capital’s payout ratio is 71.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcentra Capital by 316.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 42,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alcentra Capital by 120.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 240,027 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcentra Capital by 2.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 456,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcentra Capital by 40.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alcentra Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alcentra Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Alcentra Capital Company Profile

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alcentra Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcentra Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.