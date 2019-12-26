Alexander Ospelt Sells 25,000 Shares of Billington Holdings PLC (LON:BILN) Stock

Billington Holdings PLC (LON:BILN) insider Alexander Ospelt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.47), for a total value of £85,000 ($111,812.68).

Alexander Ospelt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Alexander Ospelt sold 25,000 shares of Billington stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.47), for a total value of £85,000 ($111,812.68).

On Thursday, December 5th, Alexander Ospelt sold 100,000 shares of Billington stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.95), for a total value of £300,000 ($394,632.99).

On Thursday, November 7th, Alexander Ospelt sold 333,333 shares of Billington stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.95), for a total value of £999,999 ($1,315,441.99).

LON:BILN opened at GBX 350 ($4.60) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.27 million and a PE ratio of 9.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 332.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 322.55. Billington Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 257.81 ($3.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 375 ($4.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Billington Company Profile

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company designs, fabricates, and installs engineered steelworks, staircases, and balustrade systems. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; complex steel structures for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions, as well as property rental and management services.

