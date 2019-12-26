Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Shares Up 3.3%

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.35, 2,408,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 183% from the average session volume of 849,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Alexco Resource by 1,640.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 23,564 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 17.4% during the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 488.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 183,006 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 151,893 shares in the last quarter.

About Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

