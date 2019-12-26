Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.56. Allison Transmission posted earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 91.48%. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Allison Transmission to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $48.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.76. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $52.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.55%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 125,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 149,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

