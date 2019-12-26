Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) shot up 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.55, 565,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 168% from the average session volume of 211,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.74.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Almaden Minerals news, insider Rodwell Ian purchased 4,740,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.01 per share, with a total value of $42,666.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Almaden Minerals stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

About Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

