Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ACH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CLSA raised Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Shares of NYSE ACH opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 821.00 and a beta of 0.95. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 65,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

