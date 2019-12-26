Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Aegis began coverage on Amarin in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Svb Leerink raised their price objective on Amarin from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Get Amarin alerts:

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24. Amarin has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.04 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $5,738,833.14. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 475,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $11,422,614.92. Insiders sold 788,600 shares of company stock worth $18,088,620 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 23,330.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 66.7% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 45.5% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 3,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 118.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Featured Article: Depreciation

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.