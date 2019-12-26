AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:AMCIU) Shares Down 0.8%

AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:AMCIU) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.32, 1,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 28,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:AMCIU) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,060,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units accounts for about 1.5% of Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units were worth $10,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:AMCIU)

AMCI Acquisition Corp. intends to identify and evaluate assets or businesses with a view to completing a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

