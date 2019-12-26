American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.64.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,340,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,758,000 after buying an additional 567,714 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 59.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,462,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $75,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,469,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,642,000 after acquiring an additional 212,563 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,299,897 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,098,000 after acquiring an additional 214,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,521,904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,905,000 after purchasing an additional 665,256 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349,264. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

