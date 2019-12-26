American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Shares Up 5.2%

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) rose 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57, approximately 114,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 46,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of American Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.63.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Resources had a negative return on equity of 563.98% and a negative net margin of 118.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter.

About American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection for the steel making process. The company also provides high-BTU, low sulfur, and low moisture bituminous coal used for various industries, including industrial customers; and specialty products and thermal coal that is used for electricity generation.

