AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Receives $68.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $159,220.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 18,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,092,809.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,918,295.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,236 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,522 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,485. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $45.04 and a one year high of $65.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.22 and a 200-day moving average of $56.64.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $567.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.69 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

