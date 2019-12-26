Analysts Anticipate Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. Ladder Capital reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ladder Capital.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $69.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.31 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business’s revenue was down 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LADR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.10 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.87.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $17.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 77.18, a quick ratio of 77.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $18.82. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 4.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ladder Capital (LADR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.