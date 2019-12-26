Analysts Anticipate Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. Ladder Capital reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $69.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.31 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business’s revenue was down 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LADR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.10 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.87.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $17.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 77.18, a quick ratio of 77.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $18.82. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 4.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ladder Capital (LADR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.