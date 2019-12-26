Analysts Anticipate Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Moneygram International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.00. Moneygram International posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moneygram International will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Moneygram International.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Moneygram International had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $324.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.99 million.

MGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Moneygram International from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Moneygram International in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

Shares of Moneygram International stock opened at $2.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22. Moneygram International has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.68.

In other news, insider Ripple Labs Inc. acquired 626,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $2,569,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,237,523 shares in the company, valued at $25,573,844.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 30,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $70,214.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Moneygram International by 140.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 186,526 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Moneygram International by 37.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moneygram International by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 624,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,485,000. 61.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

