Analysts Anticipate RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) to report $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.21. RingCentral reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $233.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. RingCentral’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up from $187.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on RingCentral from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on RingCentral from $163.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on RingCentral from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.39.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,456. RingCentral has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $177.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4,219.00 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 16,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.89, for a total value of $2,334,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,707 shares in the company, valued at $36,759,607.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $264,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,686,347.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,580 shares of company stock worth $52,982,219 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

