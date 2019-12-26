Analysts Expect Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48. Automatic Data Processing posted earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADP. ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.56.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 40,836.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,719,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,281,000 after buying an additional 4,708,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,214,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,318,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,178 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,398,000 after purchasing an additional 557,645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,414,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,241,000 after purchasing an additional 516,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,117,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $169.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $121.40 and a 52-week high of $174.50. The stock has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.62.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

