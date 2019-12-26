Analysts Expect Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings. CAE reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $896.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.51 million. CAE had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

NYSE:CAE traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $26.96. 7,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. CAE has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Sandler Capital Management raised its position in shares of CAE by 28.0% in the third quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 819,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,820,000 after purchasing an additional 179,246 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 3rd quarter worth about $644,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 527,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,392,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

