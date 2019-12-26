Analysts Expect Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $18.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Clearfield an industry rank of 41 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $14.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $189.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.56. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.65 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 6.30%. On average, analysts predict that Clearfield will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,233,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,322,541.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 65,274 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 28,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

