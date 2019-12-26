Analysts Expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to Announce $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Euronav posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,300%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $90.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.83 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Euronav currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Euronav stock opened at $12.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,592 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23,103 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronav in the 2nd quarter worth $385,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in Euronav by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 43,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

