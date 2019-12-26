Analysts Expect Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) to Announce $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) will announce $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.99. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.07. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FBC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

NYSE:FBC opened at $38.10 on Monday. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.30%.

In other news, major shareholder Mp Thrift Investments L.P. sold 6,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $219,356,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Dinello bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.31 per share, for a total transaction of $37,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,870,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

