Analysts Expect Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Analysts expect Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Select Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Select Medical also posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Select Medical will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Select Medical.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of Select Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $23.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $23.50.

In other Select Medical news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $197,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leopold Swergold sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $552,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 222,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,439.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,865 shares of company stock worth $6,129,702. 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,148 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 50.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,449 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 15,969 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 8.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 14.0% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 47.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,941 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

