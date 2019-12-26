Analysts Expect Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) to Post -$0.55 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) to report ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tocagen’s earnings. Tocagen posted earnings of ($0.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tocagen will report full-year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($2.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tocagen.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.10). Tocagen had a negative return on equity of 182.15% and a negative net margin of 201,488.91%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tocagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup downgraded Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tocagen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tocagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tocagen in the second quarter valued at $551,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tocagen by 60.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 20,138 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tocagen by 5.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 23,293 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tocagen by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 55,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tocagen by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. 27.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOCA stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82. Tocagen has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

About Tocagen

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

