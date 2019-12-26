Analysts Set Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) Price Target at C$7.67

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of CPG traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$5.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,205,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.75. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.24 and a 52 week high of C$6.30.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$769.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$798.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.88%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.