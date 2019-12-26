Analyzing eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) & Cango (NASDAQ:CANG)

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) and Cango (NYSE:CANG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares eGain and Cango’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eGain $67.23 million 3.73 $4.17 million $0.16 51.38 Cango $158.74 million 8.21 $44.03 million $0.31 27.77

Cango has higher revenue and earnings than eGain. Cango is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eGain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for eGain and Cango, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eGain 0 1 4 0 2.80 Cango 0 1 0 0 2.00

eGain currently has a consensus target price of $11.60, indicating a potential upside of 41.12%. Cango has a consensus target price of $7.80, indicating a potential downside of 9.41%. Given eGain’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe eGain is more favorable than Cango.

Risk and Volatility

eGain has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cango has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares eGain and Cango’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eGain 6.96% 28.68% 7.50% Cango 24.94% 6.43% 4.46%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.3% of eGain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Cango shares are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of eGain shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

eGain beats Cango on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors. The company's suite includes various applications for digital interaction, knowledge management, and AI-based process guidance. It also provides integrated analytics for contact centers and digital properties to measure, manage, and optimize resources. In addition, the company offers subscription services and customer support services; consulting services, including implementation, custom solution development, and systems integration services; and education services, such as training programs, as well as online tutorial modules. It serves customers in various industry sectors, including the healthcare, retail, telecommunications, financial services, insurance, outsourced services, technology, utilities, government, manufacturing, and consumer electronics industries. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

