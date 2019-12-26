Analyzing RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) & Accuray (OTCMKTS:ARAY)

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) and Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for RenovaCare and Accuray, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A Accuray 0 2 0 0 2.00

Accuray has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Accuray’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Accuray is more favorable than RenovaCare.

Volatility & Risk

RenovaCare has a beta of 2.66, indicating that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accuray has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Accuray shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Accuray shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RenovaCare and Accuray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenovaCare N/A -19.05% -18.52% Accuray -4.02% -35.92% -3.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RenovaCare and Accuray’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenovaCare N/A N/A -$2.12 million N/A N/A Accuray $418.79 million 0.60 -$16.43 million ($0.15) -18.67

RenovaCare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Accuray.

Summary

Accuray beats RenovaCare on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RenovaCare Company Profile

RenovaCare, Inc., a development-stage company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System for spraying a patient's own skin stem cells onto burns and wounds for self-healing; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area. The company was formerly known as Janus Resources, Inc. and changed its name to RenovaCare, Inc. in January 2014. RenovaCare, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

