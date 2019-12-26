AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Trading 6.4% Higher

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s share price traded up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.96 and last traded at $21.81, 2,207,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 3,389,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

AU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $26.60 to $26.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AU. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 410,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,378,854 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $309,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,271 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 754,271 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,781,000 after acquiring an additional 350,187 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 97.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,061 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 200.0% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 90,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

