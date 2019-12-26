Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $90.39

Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $90.39 and last traded at $90.25, with a volume of 20930 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.03.

AXE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Longbow Research downgraded Anixter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Anixter International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.02.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 2.34%. Anixter International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Anixter International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ted A. Dosch sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $28,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mccleary Alice 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Anixter International in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Anixter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anixter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Anixter International during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Anixter International Company Profile (NYSE:AXE)

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

