Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $325.00 to $350.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Apple traded as high as $284.89 and last traded at $284.19, with a volume of 3138001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $284.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.58.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total value of $14,081,682.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,528,088.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,998 shares of company stock worth $42,351,593. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 339.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1,263.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

