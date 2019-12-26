Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA)’s stock price rose 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.44, approximately 851,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,208,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RKDA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Monday.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of -2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,938.76% and a negative return on equity of 198.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences Inc will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKDA. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 37,472 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 162,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 81,400 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

