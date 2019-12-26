Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.31

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.31 and last traded at $38.06, with a volume of 13696 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.79.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $563.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.99 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

In related news, Director Gary C. Dake sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $123,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,924.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $54,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $217,264 over the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

