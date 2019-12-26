Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 460.43 ($6.06).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASCL. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.18) target price on shares of Ascential in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of Ascential stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 388.40 ($5.11). The stock had a trading volume of 117,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 343.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 363.67. Ascential has a 52 week low of GBX 317.76 ($4.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 418 ($5.50). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.98.

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

