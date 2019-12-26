Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Trading Up 5%

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)’s share price was up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.92, approximately 292,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 787,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $5.00 price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $298.16 million, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Ashford Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,200,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 55,287 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at $600,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 50.9% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 41,107 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 32.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 49,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 12.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 316,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 34,512 shares in the last quarter. 59.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

