Australian United Investment (ASX:AUI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Australian United Investment Company Ltd (ASX:AUI)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$9.86 ($6.99) and last traded at A$9.94 ($7.05), 17,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$9.97 ($7.07).

The company’s 50-day moving average is A$9.79 and its 200 day moving average is A$9.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 22.14.

Australian United Investment Company Profile (ASX:AUI)

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Australian United Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian United Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.