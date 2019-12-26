Aventus (AVT) Trading Up 12.7% Over Last Week

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Aventus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0880 or 0.00001197 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, OKEx, Mercatox and Gatecoin. During the last week, Aventus has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. Aventus has a market cap of $528,250.00 and $14,447.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00182591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.01232365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025277 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00118708 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aventus’ genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aventus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, HitBTC, Mercatox, Ethfinex, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

