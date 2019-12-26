AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €30.50 by Royal Bank of Canada

AXA (EPA:CS) received a €30.50 ($35.47) price target from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

CS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Nord/LB set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €27.19 ($31.62).

Get AXA alerts:

AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($32.20). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €24.96 and a 200 day moving average of €23.37.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.