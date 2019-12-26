Axe (AXE) Price Reaches $0.33

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. In the last seven days, Axe has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Axe has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00004580 BTC on major exchanges including FreiExchange, Crex24 and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,149,071 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners.

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

